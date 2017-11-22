More Politics News

In Alabama, Nitro the police dog creates viral workout video

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:05 PM

November 22, 2017 07:05 PM

GULF SHORES, Ala.

An Alabama police dog shown on video doing pushups with two officers is a big hit on the internet — and a public safety reminder.

Al.com reports that Nitro is a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd who joined the Gulf Shores Police Department's canine unit in February. In a video police posted to social media, the dog raises up and down as the song "Eye of the Tiger" plays in the background.

Gulf Shores police Cpl. Josh Coleman said the seven-second video is part of a social media trend — #9PMRoutine — began by the Pasco County Sheriff's Department in Florida. Coleman said the 9 p.m. routine is one way law enforcement agencies are reminding people to remove valuables from cars and lock up at the end of the day.

