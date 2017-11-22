More Politics News

Prescott Valley offers reward for gun misplaced by chief

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 09:07 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 16 MINUTES AGO

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz.

Prescott Valley is now offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Police Chief Bryan Jarrell's missing handgun.

The department's announcement of the reward follows its earlier disclosure that Jarrell said he last had the gun Nov. 9 but didn't realize it was lost until four days later.

Jarrell says he accidentally left the handgun in a restroom stall while he was changing clothes.

He had just finished attending a town council meeting at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

The department-issued handgun is described as a Glock 19, 9mm in caliber and black. The serial number is YHC 944.

The department says that anyone with information about the missing handgun contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video