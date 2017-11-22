Worker killed in accident at city wastewater treatment plant

More Politics News

November 22, 2017

WATERTOWN, N.Y.

Officials in northern New York say a city employee has died in an accident at a municipality's wastewater treatment plant.

WWNY-TV in Watertown reports that Watertown city officials say the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Tuesday that city employee Gregory Eliopoulos died in what is being called "a workplace accident." His age wasn't provided.

Officials say Eliopoulos was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, where he was pronounced dead.

City officials say Eliopoulos was a process worker at the wastewater treatment plant and had been employed by the city since January 2007. Authorities haven't released about the accident, which is being investigated.

