More Politics News

Voters recall 2 board members in western Nebraska town

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:07 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 21 MINUTES AGO

SUTHERLAND, Neb.

Voters have recalled two village board of trustee members in the western Nebraska community of Sutherland.

The unofficial vote count showed John Lutz losing his seat by a tally of 280-215 in Tuesday's voting, and Ray Ravenscroft losing his seat 267-230. The results won't be official until the canvassing board meets on Wednesday.

The recall affidavit against Lutz said he'd abused his board position for personal profit, violated open meetings law, authorized "outrageous financial expenditures" and scheduled meetings at inconvenient times. The affidavit about Ravenscroft made similar allegations about open meetings law violations and "irresponsible financial decisions."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

View More Video