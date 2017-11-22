More Politics News

South Carolina county votes to sue utility over reactors

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:40 AM

WINNSBORO, S.C.

A South Carolina county has voted to sue one of the utilities that abandoned construction on two nuclear reactors, calling the company decision a breach of contract.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that the Fairfield County Council voted Tuesday to sue SCANA Corp. over the cancellation of the reactors in Jenkinsville, about 25 miles northwest of Columbia.

The council says SCANA's decision violated a contract offering special tax treatment for the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

Council members said they had borrowed $24 million, in part, for infrastructure improvements, expecting to get $80 million a year from SCANA.

SCANA and the state-owned utility Santee Cooper stopped construction July 31, mostly blaming the bankruptcy of principal contractor Westinghouse.

SCANA spokesman Eric Boomhower said the company doesn't talk about pending litigation.

