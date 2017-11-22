More Politics News

Shelter director to be next head of child welfare agency

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:40 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TOPEKA, Kan.

A children's shelter director will be the next leader of a troubled state agency that's tasked with protecting youth from abuse and neglect.

The Kansas City Star reports that financial disclosure forms show that Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer has selected Gina Meier-Hummel as secretary of the Department for Children and Families. Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr confirmed the selection and said Gov. Sam Brownback had delegated the decision to Colyer.

Meier-Hummel has been involved in Kansas's social service system for decades and serves on a task force examining the foster care system. Before becoming the director of the Children's Shelter in Lawrence, she served in positions within the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and DCF.

Colyer will formally unveil his pick Wednesday. It will be subject to Senate confirmation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

    President Donald Trump addressed Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual assault allegations on Nov. 21, while walking out of the White House residence. “[Moore] totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also,” Trump said.

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone
Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

View More Video