Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past.
Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past. dpa via AP Swen Pfoertner
Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past. dpa via AP Swen Pfoertner

More Politics News

Holocaust memorial erected outside German nationalist's home

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 06:54 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

A group of artists say they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician, who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country's Nazi past.

The Center for Political Beauty said Wednesday its members placed 24 concrete blocks on a property adjacent to the home of Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke in the village of Bornhagen.

The concrete blocks are modeled after those at a memorial in Berlin to the six millions Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Hoecke caused uproar in January by describing the capital's memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling for a "180-degree turn" in Germany's treatment of its past.

Prominent members of Alternative for Germany who wanted Hoecke expelled over the comments have since left the party.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

    President Donald Trump addressed Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual assault allegations on Nov. 21, while walking out of the White House residence. “[Moore] totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also,” Trump said.

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone
Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

View More Video