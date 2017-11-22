More Politics News

North Carolina county line confusion closer to resolution

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 06:32 AM

GRAHAM, N.C.

Longstanding confusion over the border between two North Carolina counties could soon be resolved.

The Times-News of Burlington reports the Alamance County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to request the state legislature adopt a straight line drawn by the North Carolina Geodetic Survey as the official border between Guilford and Alamance counties. The commissioners said Guilford County is in agreement.

Alamance County Commissioners Chair Eddie Boswell said the two counties' tax collectors have made various agreements and arrangements over the past 168 years, resulting in confusion over which properties are in which county.

Alamance County Manager Bryan Hagood says the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education is willing to work with the board as far as grandfathering in students who would be placed in a new county by the new line.

