South Carolina teen accused of threatening students online

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 06:28 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A teenager is accused of making fake profiles that made online threats to fellow students at a South Carolina high school.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports that the Richland County Sheriff's Department says the 14-year-old Richland Northeast High School student was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of unlawful communication, a misdemeanor offense.

The sheriff's department said threats of intimidation and physical violence were communicated via Google Hangouts and discovered on the school-issued Chromebook each student is provided.

In a letter sent home to parents, Richland Northeast Principal Sabrina J. Suber said she interviewed 13 students after learning of the threats Nov. 19. She said the sheriff's department sent additional personnel to the school on Tuesday as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

