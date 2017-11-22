Pakistan former PM appears again in anti-graft court

Security guards run with a car carrying Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on passenger seat, as he leaves after his court appearance in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Sharif appeared along with his daughter and son-in-law before an anti-graft court to face a trial over corruption charges. The three are co-accused in three corruption cases stemming from documents leaked from a Panamanian law firm. Anjum Naveed AP Photo