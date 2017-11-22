German rock star Campino expresses support for Merkel

FILE - In this June 3, 2017 file photo singer Campino performs on stage with his band "Die Toten Hosen" at the music festival Rock am Ring in Nuerburg, Germany. Campino one of Germany’s most famous rock stars is throwing his support behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling on her to “hang in there,” after talks about forming a new government collapsed on the weekend. dpa via AP, file Thomas Frey