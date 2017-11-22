FILE - In this June 3, 2017 file photo singer Campino performs on stage with his band "Die Toten Hosen" at the music festival Rock am Ring in Nuerburg, Germany. Campino one of Germany’s most famous rock stars is throwing his support behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling on her to “hang in there,” after talks about forming a new government collapsed on the weekend.
German rock star Campino expresses support for Merkel

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:47 AM

One of Germany's most famous rock stars, the frontman of punk band Die Toten Hosen, is throwing his support behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling on her to "hang in there" after talks to form new government collapsed over the weekend.

Party talks broke down after the pro-business Free Democrats walked out of negotiations with Merkel's conservative bloc and the left-leaning Greens. That has raised the possibility of new elections, something that many Germans are wary of.

Singer Campino, whose real name is Andreas Frege, told radio station ffn that with the whole word looking for stability, replacing Merkel "would be a sign for me that Germany wants to deconstruct itself."

He added: "I don't think anybody can really have an interest in new elections."

