Police kill coyote after it bites woman's leg

November 22, 2017 07:21 AM

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass.

Police say they were forced to shoot and kill a coyote after it attacked a Massachusetts woman.

Judy Place says she called police Monday night after she heard the animal trying to get under her North Attleborough home. Place says the animal bit her leg after she went outside to show police where it was hiding.

Capt. Joseph DiRenzo says officers used their stun guns, and then resorted to firing a warning shot. Place says she ran inside after the animal finally released her.

DiRenzo tells The Sun Chronicle police killed the animal after it started going after another officer.

Place suffered puncture wounds to her leg. She is now waiting for the results of rabies tests.

