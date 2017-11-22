More Politics News

History Center opens some papers of former Rep. Rahall

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:49 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Records and photographs from the papers of former U.S. Rep. Nick Joe Rahall II have been opened for research at West Virginia University Libraries' West Virginia & Regional History Center.

Rahall won the 1976 contest for West Virginia's Fourth Congressional District seat and was re-elected 18 times. He is the state's longest-serving congressman.

The university said in a news release the materials in Rahall's collection document his contributions to national policy and state projects.

The opened materials are mostly from press files and include speeches, press releases and newspaper clippings from throughout his tenure.

Many of the photographs have been made available online at http://rahall.lib.wvu.edu .

Rahall donated his papers to WVU Libraries in 2015.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

    President Donald Trump addressed Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual assault allegations on Nov. 21, while walking out of the White House residence. “[Moore] totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also,” Trump said.

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone
Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

View More Video