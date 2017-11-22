More Politics News

German business groups say country needs new government soon

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 03:29 AM

BERLIN

The heads of two influential German business lobby group say the country needs a new government soon in order to tackle important issues facing the economy.

Talks on forming a four-party coalition collapsed late Sunday; Chancellor Angela Merkel has signaled she's willing to keep negotiating with other parties or lead hers into new elections.

Eric Schweitzer, president of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, says businesses expect uncertainty to last into the next year.

Business daily Handelsblatt quoted Schweitzer on Wednesday saying that "in view of the rapid economic developments around the world it's important ... we don't remain without a government for long."

Dieter Kempf of industry lobby group BDI warned that if Germany's parties fail to take responsibility for government, then others might seek to fill the political vacuum.

