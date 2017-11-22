Yemen blockade leaves humanitarian staffers stranded

FILE - In this April, 13, 2017 file photo, Yemenis present documents in order to receive food rations provided by a local charity, in Sanaa, Yemen. Speaking to The Associated Press by telephone from Sanaa, the head of the World Food Program, Stephen Anderson, warned Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, that millions of Yemenis are at risk and will face more deaths as the humanitarian situation deteriorates and deliveries remain blocked from getting to those most needy. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo