Bill creates exemptions for release of body camera video

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:10 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A proposed bill in the Ohio House would prohibit the release of police body camera footage under certain conditions, including video shot inside a home.

The legislation would also ban release of video if it's considered a confidential investigatory record, was taken inside a business or recorded the victim of a sex crime.

Bill sponsor Niraj Antani (nih-RAJ' ahn-TAH'-nee) is a GOP House representative from Miamisburg in southwest Ohio. He says the legislation protects privacy rights while holding accountable everyone involved in an encounter with police.

The legislation is supported by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. He pushed for an initiative that will outfit 1,300 Columbus officers with body cameras by the end of next year.

The bipartisan bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Hearcel Craig, a Columbus Democrat.

