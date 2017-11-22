AP Explains: The search for Argentina's missing submarine

Comandante Espora Argentine ship sails off the naval base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. This ship is is part of a searching crew to find a submarine that hadn't been heard from in three days. Authorities last had contact with the German-built diesel-electric sub, the ARA San Juan, on Wednesday as it was on a voyage from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to Mar del Plata. Vicente Robles AP Photo