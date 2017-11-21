More Politics News

Dramatic video shows escape, shooting of N. Korean defector

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SEOUL, South Korea

The U.S.-led U.N. command has released a dramatic video showing the desperate dash to freedom, shooting and rescue of a North Korean soldier.

The video released Wednesday shows the soldier speeding down a tree-lined road before he crashes his jeep. Soldiers from the North fire at him and give chase as he crosses the border. South Korean soldiers then crawl up to him and drag him to safety as North Korean troops gather on their side of the tense dividing line.

The U.N. command says the North violated the armistice agreement ending the Korean War by firing across and physically crossing the border in pursuit of the soldier. North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds. The defector remains hospitalized after two rounds of surgery that removed bullets from him.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

    President Donald Trump addressed Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual assault allegations on Nov. 21, while walking out of the White House residence. “[Moore] totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also,” Trump said.

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone
Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

View More Video