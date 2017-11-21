More Politics News

Renton police recommend sexual assault charge for sheriff

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:06 PM

SEATTLE

A suburban Seattle police investigator says probable cause exists to charge King County Sheriff John Urquhart with a sexual-assault crime for allegedly groping a former deputy more than three years ago.

The Seattle Times reports that Renton Police Commander Daniel Figaro last week submitted his probable-cause affidavit and other materials to Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Roe for review.

The case was forwarded for review of a possible felony charge of sexual indecent liberties.

Figaro's nine-page sworn statement, obtained Tuesday by The Seattle Times under a public-records request, details reasons for charging Urquhart after a nearly two-month investigation into groping allegations by former deputy Brian Barnes.

Urquhart has vehemently denied Barnes' allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Roe said in an email he expects to decide whether to charge Urquhart within two to three weeks.

