More Politics News

Man whose murder conviction was overturned will get $15M

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:41 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles County officials voted Tuesday to pay $15 million to a man who spent nearly half of his life in prison for a killing he insists he didn't commit.

The Board of Supervisors approved the money to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Frank O'Connell, who was serving 25 years to life for the 1984 shooting of Jay French at a South Pasadena apartment complex.

French had been in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife over their son. She told investigators that she'd had a brief affair with O'Connell.

O'Connell, 60, was released from prison in 2012 after a witness recanted and a judge overturned the first-degree murder conviction. The judge said investigators had failed to turn over important information to the defense, including a report that a boyfriend of French's ex-wife had been suspected of trying to kill French years earlier.

O'Connell, a former Glendora resident, sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"My incarceration was 27 years, four months. I forgave everybody involved," he said at a news conference Tuesday.

O'Connell has reconnected with his son, who was a child when he was convicted. The father now works at an auto repair shop in Colorado, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"This brings a sense of closure. It's been a long road," O'Connell said. "It'll be a new beginning for me, and I can really start my life over. I can't make up for the time that was stolen from me, but I can take positive action with what's left."

French's sister and brother-in-law and Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Steve Langford told KCAL-TV that they believe he is guilty.

The murder investigation is continuing and as a result of the case, the Sheriff's Department has developed a checklist to make sure that all important evidence is turned over to prosecutors, the department said in a statement.

O'Connell said he was not worried about the possibility of facing another trial.

"Sir, an innocent man doesn't have fear," he said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

    President Donald Trump addressed Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual assault allegations on Nov. 21, while walking out of the White House residence. “[Moore] totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also,” Trump said.

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone
Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

View More Video