FBI investigating US Rep. Brady over payment to challenger

In this Feb. 11, 2013, photo, Rep. Robert Brady, D-Pa. speaks after a round table discussion with Vice President Joe Biden on gun control at Girard College in Philadelphia. The FBI has reason to believe U.S. Rep. Bob Brady unlawfully concealed a $90,000 payment made by his campaign to get an opponent to quit a 2012 primary race, according to court documents made public Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, that confirm the Philadelphia Democrat is under investigation in a widening campaign finance probe. Matt Rourke AP Photo