Democrats seek to block certification of disputed election

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 06:11 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Democrats are asking a federal judge to block the state from certifying the election results in a Fredericksburg-area district where election officials say some voters were given the wrong ballots.

Lawyers for the Virginia House Democratic Caucus filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court seeking an emergency order blocking the State Board of Elections from certifying election results when they meet Wednesday.

The board temporarily put off certifying two House district elections Monday over concerns that voters in the 28th District were given ballots for the neighboring 88th district instead.

Partisan control of the state House may hinge on the outcome of the 28th district, where Republican Bob Thomas leads Democrat Joshua Cole by 82 votes.

Republicans threatened legal action Tuesday if the board does not certify the election.

