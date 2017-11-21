More Politics News

Ky. gov says lawmakers in harassment settlement should quit

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:56 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's Republican governor has called on the state's former GOP House speaker to give up his seat in the legislature after privately settling a sexual harassment claim brought by a member of his staff.

Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position earlier this month after acknowledging the settlement publicly. But Gov. Matt Bevin told WHAS radio Tuesday that was not good enough. He said Hoover and any other lawmaker who paid money to try to cover up their sexual indiscretions should resign.

Three other lawmakers also were involved in the settlement, and GOP leaders have removed them from their committee chairmanships. None has resigned.

Bevin said that if the lawmakers keep their seats, it sends a message that sexual harassment is OK as long as it does not involve legislative leaders.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump pardons two lucky turkey Drumstick and Wishbone

    President Donald Trump continued the annual tradition of pardoning turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. This year he pardoned Drumstick and Wishbone.

Trump pardons two lucky turkey Drumstick and Wishbone

Trump pardons two lucky turkey Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkey Drumstick and Wishbone
Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video