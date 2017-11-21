More Politics News

ACLU suing Phoenix police for records tied to Trump protest

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:46 PM

PHOENIX

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Phoenix Police Department for records involving a protest of President Donald Trump.

The ACLU of Arizona filed a lawsuit Tuesday, accusing police of refusing to turn over records.

The organization says it submitted two public records requests in the last three months.

Their requests include video, training materials and weapons inventories.

Phoenix police spokesman Jonathan Howard says the department is still reviewing an immense amount of records. He says officials cannot comment on pending lawsuits.

An Aug. 22 protest following a rally with Trump was mostly peaceful but took an unruly turn when it ended.

Many blasted police for unnecessarily using tear gas and pepper spray.

The police say those measures were utilized appropriately after some protesters threw objects at officers.

