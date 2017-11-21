Stan Cooke, center, a member of former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala.
Stan Cooke, center, a member of former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Brynn Anderson AP Photo
Stan Cooke, center, a member of former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Brynn Anderson AP Photo

More Politics News

The Latest: Moore campaign lashes out again at accusations

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 04:46 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Republican Roy Moore's campaign is lashing out again at the news media and accusations of sexual misconduct, but refusing to answer reporters' questions.

In a Tuesday news conference, campaign strategist Dean Young and two other longtime associates of the Alabama GOP Senate nominee insisted allegations against Moore are false.

They challenged details given by Leigh Corfman who said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14 and by Beverly Nelson who said Moore assaulted her when he was a 16-year-old waitress. The campaign says former restaurant employees and a former customer don't remember Nelson working there or Moore eating there.

Young called the accusations against Moore "fake news", but wouldn't take questions.

Several women have said Moore tried to start romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

___

12:20 p.m.

The words of prominent Republicans are being used against Alabama's GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore in a campaign ad.

The ad by Democratic candidate Doug Jones features statements made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Sen. Richard Shelby and Ivanka Trump responding to allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.

Sessions said he had no reason to doubt Moore's accusers. Shelby said he will "absolutely not" vote for Moore. Ivanka Trump said there's a special place in hell for people who prey on children.

The ad began airing Monday night. It's the first direct assault by the Jones camp against Moore on the allegations.

Several women say Moore sought romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and two accused him of sexual assault or molestation.

Moore has denied the accusations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump pardons two lucky turkey Drumstick and Wishbone

    President Donald Trump continued the annual tradition of pardoning turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. This year he pardoned Drumstick and Wishbone.

Trump pardons two lucky turkey Drumstick and Wishbone

Trump pardons two lucky turkey Drumstick and Wishbone 2:38

Trump pardons two lucky turkey Drumstick and Wishbone
Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video