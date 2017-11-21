More Politics News

Ivanka Trump to promote female entrepreneurship in India

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 03:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

Ivanka Trump says she looks forward to promoting female entrepreneurship at a conference in India next week.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the first daughter and senior White House adviser discussed her plans to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. The event — co-hosted by the United States and India — runs from Nov. 28-30 and will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump noted the event's theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All." She says: "Entrepreneurship domestically and abroad is a key priority for this administration."

She will give a keynote address and appear on two panels. The conference is expected to draw more than 1,200 entrepreneurs and others.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

    Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017.

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

View More Video