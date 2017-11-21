Logan police dog impounded after it escaped caregiver's home

A Utah police department says one of its police dogs was impounded after it was found running loose while its handler was out of the country on vacation.
The Herald Journal reported Monday that the Logan City Police Department dog was picked up by an animal control officer and taken to the Cache Humane Society.
Police Chief Gary Jensen says the dog was staying with a family member of his handler who was familiar with the dog.
According to Jensen, the dog escaped due to problem with the locking system on his kennel.
The dog has been returned to the Logan police department and its caregiver.
Jensen says the department will take steps to prevent future similar events and the dog's handler will receive a "counseling session" for the incident.
