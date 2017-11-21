More Politics News

Study: Gamblers using new spending tool bet less, lose less

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 03:00 PM

PLAINVILLE, Mass.

A new study suggests gamblers using a unique gambling addiction prevention tool at Massachusetts' first casino are betting less and losing less than other gamblers.

Researchers from the Cambridge Health Alliance presented state gambling regulators on Tuesday with their preliminary analysis of the Play My Way program at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

The program allows gamblers to set a spending budget using their casino rewards card. It's considered the first of its kind in the country, though similar systems have been tried in Australia, Canada, Norway, Sweden and elsewhere.

Cambridge Health Alliance's initial findings show Play My Way users bet about $348 and lost $47.50 per day while non-users bet $485 and lost about $63. They also found that about two-thirds of program users never exceeded their budget.

