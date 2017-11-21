More Politics News

Trials begin for violent Inauguration Day protests

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

Trials are starting for more 160 people arrested during violent anti-Trump protests in Washington on Inauguration Day.

The first trial, which began Monday and is expected to continue for about a month, charges a group of six protesters with destruction of property and inciting a riot. The charges stem from a violent protest on Jan. 20. Some demonstrators broke windows in downtown businesses, and a parked limousine was set ablaze.

Rather than trying to prove that any individual defendant was personally guilty of destruction, prosecutors are arguing that all demonstrators present that day were aware and supportive of the violent intentions of the others.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

    Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017.

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

View More Video