North Dakota city agencies propose emergency shelter

City planning officials in North Dakota have requested to turn part of a state addiction recovery facility into a temporary homeless shelter and transitional housing for men released from jail or prison.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that agencies in Bismarck-Mandan have been searching for a winter shelter option after the only shelter for homeless men in the area, Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, closed last month.
Neighboring residents of the state Adult and Teen Challenge facility are being asked to offer feedback on the special use permit for the temporary shelter.
A public hearing on the proposal will be held on Nov. 27. If approved, the request would then be considered by the Mandan City Commission.
