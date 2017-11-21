More Politics News

North Dakota city agencies propose emergency shelter

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 01:31 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MANDAN, N.D.

City planning officials in North Dakota have requested to turn part of a state addiction recovery facility into a temporary homeless shelter and transitional housing for men released from jail or prison.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that agencies in Bismarck-Mandan have been searching for a winter shelter option after the only shelter for homeless men in the area, Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, closed last month.

Neighboring residents of the state Adult and Teen Challenge facility are being asked to offer feedback on the special use permit for the temporary shelter.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held on Nov. 27. If approved, the request would then be considered by the Mandan City Commission.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

    Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017.

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

View More Video