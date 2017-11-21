FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak at a news conference in Birmingham, Ala.
Moore targeted by fellow Republicans' comments in new ad

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 01:43 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The words of prominent Republicans are being used against Alabama's GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore in a campaign ad.

The ad by Democratic candidate Doug Jones features statements made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Sen. Richard Shelby and Ivanka Trump responding to allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.

Sessions said he had no reason to doubt Moore's accusers. Shelby said he will "absolutely not" vote for Moore. Ivanka Trump said there's a special place in hell for people who prey on children.

The ad began airing Monday night. It's the first direct assault by the Jones camp against Moore on the allegations.

Several women say Moore sought romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and two accused him of sexual assault or molestation.

Moore has denied the accusations.

