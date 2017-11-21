Assad-Putin embrace tells story of Russia's Syria campaign

In this Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, embraces Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Putin has met with Assad ahead of a summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran and a new round of Syria peace talks in Geneva, Russian and Syrian state media reported Tuesday. Mikhail Klimentyev, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)