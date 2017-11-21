Legal Air Justice Center director Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, left, and plaintiff Nurimaro Park, 26-year-old resident of Fairfax, Va., right, pause during a news conference at the Legal Aid Justice Center in Falls Church, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, to announce that Park and plaintiff Jonathan Alvarenga Recinos, 19-year-old resident of Alexandria, Va., have filed a lawsuit seeking to have their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, reinstated and extended for two years.
2 Virginia men sue over Trump's immigration changes

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:16 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va.

Two northern Virginia men at risk of deportation now that the Trump administration is phasing out protections offered under the Obama era to some young immigrants have filed a lawsuit challenging the changes.

The Legal Aid Justice Center, an advocacy group in Falls Church, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria on the men's behalf.

The lawsuit seeks an opportunity for the two men to re-enroll in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

That program extended protections for about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The Trump administration is phasing out the program.

One plaintiff, 26-year-old Nurimaro Park of Fairfax, said he didn't renew his status on time because he couldn't afford the $500 renewal fee.

