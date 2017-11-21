2 Virginia men sue over Trump's immigration changes

Legal Air Justice Center director Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, left, and plaintiff Nurimaro Park, 26-year-old resident of Fairfax, Va., right, pause during a news conference at the Legal Aid Justice Center in Falls Church, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, to announce that Park and plaintiff Jonathan Alvarenga Recinos, 19-year-old resident of Alexandria, Va., have filed a lawsuit seeking to have their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, reinstated and extended for two years. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo