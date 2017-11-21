2 Virginia men sue over Trump's immigration changes

Two northern Virginia men at risk of deportation now that the Trump administration is phasing out protections offered under the Obama era to some young immigrants have filed a lawsuit challenging the changes.
The Legal Aid Justice Center, an advocacy group in Falls Church, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria on the men's behalf.
The lawsuit seeks an opportunity for the two men to re-enroll in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
That program extended protections for about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The Trump administration is phasing out the program.
One plaintiff, 26-year-old Nurimaro Park of Fairfax, said he didn't renew his status on time because he couldn't afford the $500 renewal fee.
