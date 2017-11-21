More Politics News

French police arrest 3 in probe into Charlie Hebdo attack

Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:14 PM

PARIS

French counterterrorism police have arrested three people in an investigation into the January 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine and a kosher store in Paris.

A judicial official said Tuesday two men and a woman were put in custody as part of a probe dealing with suspected suppliers of weapons to the attackers.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Preliminary charges have already been filed against 14 people in the investigation. Among them, 13 have been jailed pending trial.

The three attackers were killed in shootouts with police. Brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi killed 12 at Charlie Hebdo's office. The following days, their associate Amedy Coulibaly killed a policewoman outside Paris and four people in a hostage-taking at the Hypercacher market in eastern Paris.

