Anti-independence supporters shout slogans and wave Spanish and Catalonia flags as they march in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov 18, 2017. Catalan separatists claim a mandate for independence from the results of a referendum on secession held Oct. 1 despite a ban by Spain's top court, a boycott by parties against independence and its failure to meet international standards.
Anti-independence supporters shout slogans and wave Spanish and Catalonia flags as they march in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov 18, 2017. Catalan separatists claim a mandate for independence from the results of a referendum on secession held Oct. 1 despite a ban by Spain's top court, a boycott by parties against independence and its failure to meet international standards. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
Anti-independence supporters shout slogans and wave Spanish and Catalonia flags as they march in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov 18, 2017. Catalan separatists claim a mandate for independence from the results of a referendum on secession held Oct. 1 despite a ban by Spain's top court, a boycott by parties against independence and its failure to meet international standards. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

More Politics News

Jailed Catalan ex-ministers file new appeals for release

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:51 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MADRID

The eight jailed members of the ousted Catalan government have filed fresh appeals for release before the National Court.

They argue that there is no risk of them fleeing justice or repeating the alleged offenses for which they were jailed Nov. 3.

The court said Tuesday the state prosecutor will study the appeals and report to the judge that jailed the eight on provisional charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement after the Catalan parliament declared the region's independence from Spain.

The judge rejected previous appeals Nov. 11.

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four other ex-ministers are fighting extradition from Belgium for the same charges.

Spain reacted to the independence declaration by sacking Puigdemont's government, dissolving parliament and calling regional elections Dec. 21.

Most of the ex-cabinet intend contesting the election.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

    Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017.

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

View More Video