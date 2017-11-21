More Politics News

City in Iowa moves forward with massage therapy ordinance

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:47 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SIOUX CITY, Iowa

City officials in western Iowa are moving forward with an ordinance that would require massage therapy businesses to obtain a license through the city and undergo annual reviews.

The Sioux City Council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance designed to fight prostitution, human trafficking and drug dealing on Monday.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the proposal follows the Iowa Legislature's removal of a state code that forbid cities from regulating massage businesses.

Businesses would be required to submit identification and information on their employees. Licenses could be withheld based on background checks into any owners, managers, employees or business agents. The city would prosecute violations as a misdemeanor.

City officials have agreed to work with local massage therapists to finalize the drafted regulation and gather feedback.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

    Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017.

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

View More Video