City in Iowa moves forward with massage therapy ordinance

City officials in western Iowa are moving forward with an ordinance that would require massage therapy businesses to obtain a license through the city and undergo annual reviews.
The Sioux City Council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance designed to fight prostitution, human trafficking and drug dealing on Monday.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the proposal follows the Iowa Legislature's removal of a state code that forbid cities from regulating massage businesses.
Businesses would be required to submit identification and information on their employees. Licenses could be withheld based on background checks into any owners, managers, employees or business agents. The city would prosecute violations as a misdemeanor.
City officials have agreed to work with local massage therapists to finalize the drafted regulation and gather feedback.
