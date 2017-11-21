Kindergartener bags buck under Wisconsin's new hunting rules

In this Nov. 19, 2017 photo provided by Tyler Harris, Lexie Harris, 6, poses after bagging a buck in Taylor County, Wis. Lexie is among the first youngsters to bag a buck under the state's new law that eliminates the state's minimum hunting age. She is no stranger to the woods. Her dad, Tyler Harris, has taken her hunting since she was three. But, it wasn't until Gov. Scott Walker signed the law on Nov. 12 that Lexie could legally shoot a deer. Tyler Harris via AP)