Fort Smith approves incentives to lure business to city

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:33 AM

FORT SMITH, Ark.

Fort Smith officials have approved two incentives in an effort to persuade a business to come to the city and create up to 150 jobs.

The Times Record reports that Missouri-based Silgan Plastic Food Containers Corp. is looking to build a 100,000-square-foot (about 9290-square-meter) manufacturing facility in Fort Smith. Officials say the city has been negotiating with Silgan for nearly a year in hopes to bring the company to western Arkansas.

The city's Board of Directors unanimously voted Monday to issue $38 million in industrial revenue bonds to Silgan and endorse it for the tax back program. The program would allow Silgan to request refunds of sales taxes paid on building materials, new equipment and other eligible expenses acquired because of construction.

