More Politics News

Mom judged insane when children shot demands, gets new trial

Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:33 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

A woman diagnosed as psychotic when she shot her two children could get a new trial after a North Carolina appeals court decided her lawyers argued for an insanity defense against her wishes.

The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Tina Stamey Payne was denied her constitutional right of legal assistance when her defense attorney asked the judge to declare her not guilty by reason of insanity.

The appeals court is ordering a new mental competency hearing to determine if Payne can stand trial. The three-judge court panel says if and when she goes on trial, the Gaston County woman will decide whether to pursue an insanity defense.

Payne in 2013 pointed a pistol at her 15-year-old daughter thinking the president and the Indians were coming to kill her.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video