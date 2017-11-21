1st lawsuit filed over missing South Carolina seal

This Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, photo shows a stack of legislation missing the Great Seal of the State of South Carolina, a mark that's required by the state constitution for bills to be officially enacted, at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History in Columbia, S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond, who says he discovered in August some acts were missing the seal, told The Associated Press on Friday he'll ensure new bills have the mark going forward but that he expects hearings over the missing ones. Meg Kinnard AP Photo