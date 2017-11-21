More Politics News

Bill Clinton to hold Little Rock event with Liberian leader

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:14 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Former President Bill Clinton is returning to Arkansas next month for an event featuring Africa's first democratically elected female president.

The Clinton Foundation and the Clinton School of Public Service will host the event Dec. 4 in Little Rock featuring Clinton and Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Sirleaf, who is a Nobel Peace Prize winner, is in her second term as president of the West African nation. A runoff election to pick her successor has been postponed for investigations into allegations of fraud and irregularities.

The event will be held at the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock.

