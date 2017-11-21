RI National Guard promotes woman to brigadier general rank

The Rhode Island National Guard has promoted a woman to the rank of brigadier general for the first time in its history.
Col. Kimberly Baumann will be responsible for establishing policy and monitoring more than 1,000 people assigned to the Rhode Island Air National Guard. The Providence Journal reports that Baumann is a graduate of Norwich University in Vermont and was previously deployed in support of numerous overseas operations.
The Guard says Baumann will be chief adviser to Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan on all matters pertaining to Air National Guard policies and operations.
