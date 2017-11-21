More Politics News

RI National Guard promotes woman to brigadier general rank

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:12 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island National Guard has promoted a woman to the rank of brigadier general for the first time in its history.

Col. Kimberly Baumann will be responsible for establishing policy and monitoring more than 1,000 people assigned to the Rhode Island Air National Guard. The Providence Journal reports that Baumann is a graduate of Norwich University in Vermont and was previously deployed in support of numerous overseas operations.

The Guard says Baumann will be chief adviser to Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan on all matters pertaining to Air National Guard policies and operations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video