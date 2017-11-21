Billboard targeting eastern Idaho mayor draws scrutiny

Eastern Idaho officials say a billboard targeting the incumbent mayor of Idaho Falls by a political action committee called Businesses for Growth contains misleading information.
The billboard asks why Mayor Rebecca Casper would spend $87 million for water meters rather than get a new high school.
Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen says Idaho Falls doesn't have a residential metering program.
The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2hHYiCw) in a story on Monday that the $87 million is an estimate from an infrastructure plan the city commissioned in 2015. The city hasn't moved forward with residential metering.
Councilman Ed Marohn calls the billboard "ludicrous."
Businesses for Growth gets most of its money from businesses connected to former Bonneville County Republican Central Committee Chairman Doyle Beck, Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot and attorney Bryan Smith.
