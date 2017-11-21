Southampton police officer settles discrimination lawsuit

A veteran police officer has settled a gender discrimination lawsuit she filed against the Southampton Town Police Department on eastern Long Island.
Detective Sgt. Lisa Costa claimed in the suit that she was passed over for promotions and faced lewd comments from male colleagues.
Newsday reports that no details of settlement were disclosed. Neither side admitted wrongdoing or fault in the case.
Attorneys for both the officer and town declined to comment.
Costa, who joined the 100-member department in 1999, is the commanding officer of the detective division and the juvenile aid bureau.
The 51-year-old officer filed the federal lawsuit in April 2015. She alleged she was denied time off and overtime pay and felt uncomfortable in late-night encounters with a former chief.
Comments