More Politics News

Southampton police officer settles discrimination lawsuit

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:51 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 36 MINUTES AGO

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.

A veteran police officer has settled a gender discrimination lawsuit she filed against the Southampton Town Police Department on eastern Long Island.

Detective Sgt. Lisa Costa claimed in the suit that she was passed over for promotions and faced lewd comments from male colleagues.

Newsday reports that no details of settlement were disclosed. Neither side admitted wrongdoing or fault in the case.

Attorneys for both the officer and town declined to comment.

Costa, who joined the 100-member department in 1999, is the commanding officer of the detective division and the juvenile aid bureau.

The 51-year-old officer filed the federal lawsuit in April 2015. She alleged she was denied time off and overtime pay and felt uncomfortable in late-night encounters with a former chief.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

    Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017.

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

View More Video