Wisconsin voters to fill 3 open seats in Legislature

Nearly a dozen candidates are looking to fill three vacant seats in the Wisconsin Legislature over the next few months.
Nomination papers were due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, but 10 candidates had already registered to run as of Tuesday morning.
The highest profile race is the battle to replace Sen. Shiela Harsdorf, who had represented northwestern Wisconsin's 10th Senate District since 2001. She resigned in November to serve as state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary.
Republican state Reps. Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake and Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls will face off in a primary Dec. 19. The winner will face Democrat Patty Schachtner, the St. Croix County medical examiner, in a general election Jan. 16.
Democratic Rep. Cory Mason plans to leave his seat representing southeastern Wisconsin's 66th Assembly District on Jan. 15 because he was elected mayor of Racine. Mason legislative aide Greta Neubauer and Racine Alderman John Tate II will square off in a Dec. 19 primary for the seat. No one else had registered to run as of Tuesday morning. If no one else joins the race the primary winner will get the spot.
At least five candidates are looking to replace the late Rep. Robert Gannon in southeastern Wisconsin's intensely conservative 58th Assembly District. Gannon died in October of natural causes.
The ballot includes three Republicans, including Spencer Zimmerman, who describes himself as a "Trump conservative." He lists his address as Janesville, which is outside the 58th District.
Candidates don't have to live in a district to run for its legislative seats but they must be a qualified voter in that district 10 days before taking the oath of office, Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said. Zimmerman didn't immediately reply to a message asking if he plans to move into the 58th District and, if so, when.
The other two GOP candidates are West Bend businessman Steve Stanek and Tiffany Koehler, of Slinger. If elected, she would be the state's first black Republican woman to serve in the Legislature.
Zimmerman, Stanek and Koehler will face off in a Dec. 19 primary. The winner will advance to face Democrat Dennis Degenhardt and socialist Christopher Cook, both of West Bend, on Jan. 16.
None of the races will change the balance of power in either chamber. The Republicans hold a 19-13 edge in the Senate without Harsdorf and a 63-35 majority in the Assembly without Gannon.
