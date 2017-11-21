Cyprus, Egypt, Greece pledge closer cooperation on migration

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, center, Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras, right, and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, shake hands after their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The leaders of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece meet in the Cypriot capital for talks on forging closer ties and boosting cooperation on issues including energy following the discovery of gas deposits in the east Mediterranean. Petros Karadjias AP Photo