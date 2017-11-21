More Politics News

European court opens hearing on recognizing same-sex unions

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:55 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BUCHAREST, Romania

The European Court of Justice has opened a hearing on the recognition of same-sex marriages in European Union countries where they aren't legal.

Tuesday's hearing in Luxembourg came after Romania's constitutional court asked the European court to make a ruling on the issue amid a court case in Romania brought by a Romanian-American couple who want their 2010 union to be recognized. Same-sex marriage isn't legally recognized in Romania, an EU member.

Iustina Ionescu, a Romanian lawyer, told the court the couple's marriage should be recognized based on the EU principle of free movement.

Representatives from Romania, Hungary, Poland and Estonia told the court Tuesday they don't want the term "spouse" to include same-sex unions.

A total of 22 out of EU's 28 members recognize same-sex unions or civil partnerships.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video