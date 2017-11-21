Teachers resign due to student violence

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:49 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Teachers in Pennsylvania's capital city are asking for support after a series of violent altercations with students has led to multiple resignations.

The Harrisburg Education Association says at least 45 teachers have resigned since July and October. Association President Jody Barksdale says more have resigned since then.

Speaking at a school board meeting Monday evening, first-grade teacher Amanda Sheaffer says she has been hit and kicked by her students.

Barksdale says the association wants a task force comprised of teachers, administrators and parents to help students who display violent behaviors.

The district claims not all of the teacher resignations were due to student violence. Still, Superintendent Sybil Knight-Burney says the district understands that there is a "different type of support that is needed."

