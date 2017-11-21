Man gets new sentencing in South Carolina deputy's death

A man sent to prison for life without parole in the 1992 shooting death of a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina is getting a new sentencing hearing.
The Anderson Independent-Mail reported that documents filed in Anderson on Monday approve a new sentencing for 42-year-old Joseph Hudgins.
Hudgins pleaded guilty in 2001 to shooting and killing Anderson County sheriff's deputy Chris Taylor, who had stopped Hudgins because truck was trailing hose 250 feet behind the vehicle
Hudgins had been convicted of murder and vehicle theft in 1993 and was sentenced to death.
His request for a new sentence comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prevents life prison terms without parole for crimes committed when the suspect is less than 18 years old. Hudgins was 17 when Taylor was killed.
Comments