More Politics News

Man gets new sentencing in South Carolina deputy's death

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:06 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ANDERSON, S.C.

A man sent to prison for life without parole in the 1992 shooting death of a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina is getting a new sentencing hearing.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reported that documents filed in Anderson on Monday approve a new sentencing for 42-year-old Joseph Hudgins.

Hudgins pleaded guilty in 2001 to shooting and killing Anderson County sheriff's deputy Chris Taylor, who had stopped Hudgins because truck was trailing hose 250 feet behind the vehicle

Hudgins had been convicted of murder and vehicle theft in 1993 and was sentenced to death.

His request for a new sentence comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prevents life prison terms without parole for crimes committed when the suspect is less than 18 years old. Hudgins was 17 when Taylor was killed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

View More Video