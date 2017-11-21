FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., listens at a committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington. A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching, saying Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 that he put his hand on her bottom as they posed for a picture at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, after he had begun his career in the Senate. Menz's allegation comes days after a Los Angeles broadcaster, Leeann Tweeden, accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour.
Past SNL performers, staff sign statement supporting Franken

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:08 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MINNEAPOLIS

A group of women who worked alongside Al Franken on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" have signed a statement of support for the Minnesota senator.

Last week, broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her in 2006. Another woman says he placed his hand on her buttocks while posing for a photo in 2010.

Thirty-six women signed the SNL statement supporting the Democrat, including performers Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, and many behind-the-scenes staff.

The statement calls Franken's conduct toward Tweeden "stupid and foolish," but says the women know Franken as "a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant." It says none of them have experienced improper behavior from Franken.

The statement was released Friday, before the second woman's allegations came to light.

